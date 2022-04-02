National Asset Management Inc. Sells 999 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $100.73 and a 12-month high of $108.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

