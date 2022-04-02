National Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,408 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 79,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 171,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 36,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Lyft Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.