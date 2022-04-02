National Asset Management Inc. Sells 484 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.25. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $125.48 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.