National Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,839 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,839 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 207,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

IP stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

