National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $769.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $755.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

