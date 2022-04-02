National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,344,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock opened at $291.69 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $224.77 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.37 and a 200 day moving average of $298.63.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.