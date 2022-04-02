National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.37 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.