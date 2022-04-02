National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after purchasing an additional 139,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,468 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $255.21 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

