National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 84.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,346,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FSK stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

