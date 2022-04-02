National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

