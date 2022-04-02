National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,040,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $253.17 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

