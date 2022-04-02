Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Cowen decreased their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NTRA stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,322. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $36,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,450 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

