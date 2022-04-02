Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

NSSC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,910. The company has a market cap of $767.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

