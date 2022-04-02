Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,052,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584,449 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

