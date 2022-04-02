Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 467,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,101. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

