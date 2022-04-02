M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

M&T Bank stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.