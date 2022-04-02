M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 516.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.13.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

