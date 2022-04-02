MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.57.

Shares of MSCI traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $516.00. The company had a trading volume of 726,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,275. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.25. MSCI has a 52-week low of $428.97 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

