MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $553.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $533.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $610.57.

NYSE MSCI traded up $13.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $516.00. 726,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI has a 12-month low of $428.97 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.58 and a 200-day moving average of $578.25.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

