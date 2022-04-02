MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $127.20 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.49. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.30 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.