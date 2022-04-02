MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 799,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MRC Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

