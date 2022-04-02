Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Bruce Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morphic stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. 1,100,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Morphic by 3,348.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,847 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $12,142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 213,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 155,015 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 902.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,260 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

