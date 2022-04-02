Morgan Stanley Trims International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Target Price to €2.30

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.30 ($2.53) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.06.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

