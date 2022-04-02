Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $408.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.23.

MCO opened at $340.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $299.68 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

