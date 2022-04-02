Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MNRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of MNRO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,168. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Monro during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

