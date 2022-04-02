MonetaryUnit (MUE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,977.00

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $809,986.35 and approximately $1,977.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,892,417 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

