Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.01

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.01 and last traded at $88.95, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.28.

A number of research firms have commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.