Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TAP. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

TAP stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,729. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

