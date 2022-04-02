Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.18. 86,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,585. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

