Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,084.59. 18,087,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,945,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $900.89 and a 200-day moving average of $955.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

