Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,464 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after acquiring an additional 186,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.47.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

