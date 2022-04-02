Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,163. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.20 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.12 and a 200-day moving average of $463.17.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.