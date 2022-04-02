Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $978,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 27,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,187. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.