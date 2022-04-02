Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

MA stock traded up $6.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

