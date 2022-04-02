Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,648,000 after purchasing an additional 449,958 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,387,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. Barclays cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,677. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 over the last three months.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

