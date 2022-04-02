Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.10.

NYSE:FDS traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.12. 366,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $306.86 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,650. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.