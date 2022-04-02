Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 163,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $112.19 and a one year high of $141.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.50.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

