Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,075,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,779,000 after acquiring an additional 99,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,868,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 55,481 shares during the last quarter.

CEF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,512. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

