Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,242,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.59.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

