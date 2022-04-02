Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 547 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Target by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,304,000 after buying an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,555. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

