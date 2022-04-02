Mizuho Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $215.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.16.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Square by 40.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

