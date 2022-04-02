Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

