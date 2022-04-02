Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,078,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 112,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,123. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

