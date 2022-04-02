Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 488,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 499,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 230,494 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

