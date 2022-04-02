Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 182,132 shares.The stock last traded at $21.62 and had previously closed at $21.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $736.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.