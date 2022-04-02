Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $23.65 on Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $58,925.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $23.65 or 0.00050962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.45 or 0.07499138 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.14 or 0.99802016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046601 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 439,639 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

