Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Minim stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Minim has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minim by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

