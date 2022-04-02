Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
Minim stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Minim has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.
