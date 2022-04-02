MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOFG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MOFG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 56,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $522.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

