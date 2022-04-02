Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Midwest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of MDWT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,141. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. Midwest has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $62.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.15.
About Midwest (Get Rating)
Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Midwest (MDWT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.