Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Midwest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of MDWT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,141. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. Midwest has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $62.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Midwest by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Midwest by 33,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Knott David M raised its holdings in Midwest by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Midwest by 3,522.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

