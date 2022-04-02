Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
MVST stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. Microvast has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
